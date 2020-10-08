This year’s edition of the Africa Digital Skills Conference (ADSC2020) is scheduled to take place from November 10 to 12, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will be held virtually this year.

The three-day conference, which is being organized by Mobile Web Ghana and its partners will help provide students, entrepreneurs, institutions and the youth at large in Ghana and Africa with an opportunity to teach and learn basic digital skills and new technologies.

According to the organisers, the conference is aimed at promoting teaching and learning of digital skills across Africa and will also help develop a common vision on the needed digital skills, challenges faced by people in the field and ways to overcome them.

ADSC2020 will create a critical mass of individuals and organizations with foundational digital skills required to bridge the skills gap in the country. Also, it will create a platform for digital skills network and connections as well as building a solid digital foundation for Africa’s economies.

A report by the International Finance Corporation suggests that over nine million jobs in Ghana will require digital skills by 2030, translating to about 20 million training opportunities, according to checks by the Ghana News Agency.

There is also a strong demand for digital skills in Ghana and Africa from industries and economies across the continent as technology has levelled the playing field and thus the need to create avenues for knowledge sharing, acquisition and digital empowerment.

This demand for digital skills is driven by latent economic growth as well as the digitization and automation of the financial, agricultural, manufacturing and services industries.

In light of this, the conference is expected to focus on digital skills such as mastering the use of Word processing software, Spreadsheets (MS. Excel), Email Management and Creating and Managing Social Media Profiles.

Intermediate Skills such as Graphic Designing, Digital Marketing, Social Media for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Data Analysis and Visualization for Reporting, Photography and Video Editing and Introduction to Open Data, Geospatial technologies, Introduction to Coding/programming, and software development will also be treated in the advanced skills sessions.

The conference promises to be an avenue for knowledge-seekers and experts to interact to learn from each other and explore ways in which digital skills can be leveraged to help boost African economies.

For details about the virtual conference click here.