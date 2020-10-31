On today’s edition of The Big Issue with Abena Nyamekye Ampadu and her panellists, they discussed the following topics;

– 2021 1st Quarter Expenditure: Parliament approves GHS 27.4bn

– Public debt stock: Is Ghana HIPC?

– 2020 elections: Odododiodoo clashes and subsequent developments

Her panellists included Economist, Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, Director of Business Operations Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, and Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Lord Mensah.

Also, other panellists included the Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, and Security Analyst. Col Festus Boahen Aboagye [RTD].