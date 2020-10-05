The Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Augustine Blay represented Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia at a Takoradi constituency health walk organized by Kwabena Otchere Darko, the Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The walk, which lasted for about three (3) hours, attracted about ten thousand party faithfuls and well-wishers from the Takoradi metropolis.

The participants started the walk from the “Asempa Hotel, near the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout went through New Takoradi and all principal streets in Takoradi and ended at “Number One Pentecost park” in Amanful.

The dignitaries who participated in the Health walk included, Joseph Cudjoe, Mireku Duker, Egyapa Mecer, and all the regional executives.

The Health walk was led by the Regional Chairman, Ndede Siah.

Speaking at the program, Mr. Blay admonished the party faithfuls to embark on a retail campaigning strategy to ensure that both the President and Kobby Otchere Darko emerge victorious with huge margins.

Other speakers at the program also urged the party faithfuls, especially the youth not to relent in their efforts until the “4more4nana” mantra becomes a reality.

Kobby Otchere Darko thanked his constituents and dignitaries present for their support.

He promised the people that he would work harder to continue with the good works the NPP led-government is doing in the constituency.