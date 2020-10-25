On that fateful Saturday morning in 2012, our paths crossed for the first time at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Legon. I was at the department to participate in the clean-up exercise as part of the annual POSSA week celebrations and you were there to cover the event for Radio Univers.

This was in the second Semester of Level 100 for both of us. After the exercise, we exchanged pleasantries and struck conversation which provided key insights. I was very eager to realize the dream of leaving the University with not just a degree but with honed skills in Broadcast Journalism and the opportunity to meet with a fellow fresher was the right avenue to ask all the questions I had on my curious mind. The guidance you provided that day, proved critical in the decision to apply for a spot at Univers and when I was successful in my bid, it was thoroughly great working with you at the famed JQB newsroom of Univers 105.7 FM. I learnt a lot from your sense of dedication, meticulousness and keen eye for detail.

After Univers, we got the opportunity to serve as NSS personnel at Citi 97.3 FM. We walked into the reception at No. 11 Dr. Morton Loop on 3rd August, 2015 with Fa Rida and Kwame Botchway ready to learn, build capacity and continue with the solid tradition of excellence which had attracted us to the Citi brand. In no time, being the real gem you were, you found your feet first with the then Online Department before moving to the ‘much-coveted’ Business Desk. We were not just work buddies. Pius was one of the few people; I comfortably discussed plans and issues related to career progress with. We cut our teeth on the weekend shift with Raymond Acquah and Franklin Badu Jnr.

There are so many memories to share. Your deep concern, fellow feeling and insistence on excellence always inspired me throughout the time we worked together. Papa Kyi – as I affectionately called him – would always call or send a message, when there was an issue with a script or you pronounced a word without the right stress, tone or inflexion. That’s how deeply he cared about journalism, standards and excellence. Pius spared no effort to ensure that the task at hand was delivered with all the ‘T’s crossed and ‘I’s dotted.

Still fresh in my memory are the plaudits you received for providing the cutting-edge research for the great questions, our mutual icon and boss, Bernard Avle asked at one of the Presidential encounters with the media. Our ever gracious Senior from Univers did not mince words in according due regard to the top-notch work you did. We all basked in the glory-that was another point of great inspiration for me and all our contemporaries in the newsroom but that was Pius – a trail blazer who poured his soul into every piece he worked on for radio, online and later television.

The last time we met, barely two weeks ago, I had hope that the path of recovery will come full circle. I had unsurmountable faith that we would work together again and fulfill dreams of further education, family and unbridled success in our chosen field, but the grim reaper’s scythe struck when we least expected. Now I’m left confused and bemused, do I wish you a happy birthday on this special day or say Rest In Peace? I am comforted that you are in a better place.