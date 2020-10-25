The Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Mr Augustine Blay today joined the Western North Youth Wing on a walk and a mammoth rally.

The event which took place at Sefwi Wiawso was graced by the Western North New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman Benjamin Essuah, the NPP Regional Executive, Hon Alex Tetteh who is the deputy Western North Regional Minister and the PC for Sefwi Akontombra, and Kwaku Afriyie who is the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso.

Other dignitaries present were Francis Blay, Samuel Abiaw, McDaniels Nyame, Marlick Adjei, Mr Ofosu Hene, William Yamoah, George Monney, among others.

Speaking at the program, Mr Blay charged the youth to embark on a door to door campaign to propagate the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo and also to explain to the electorates the need to vote for the President.

He further stated that a vote for Nana Akufo-Addo is an appreciation to him, for giving the Western North a Region.

He said the success of the NPP largely depends on the youth.

He, therefore, admonished the youth to preach the good works of Hon Kwaku Afriyie and Nana Akuffo Addo to ensure that they are given four more years to do more.

The event which was organised by the Western North NPP Regional youth Organizer, Gabriel Doe, saw about 5,000 people walking through the principal streets of Wiawso .