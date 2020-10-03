The New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan constituency in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) parliamentary candidate, Dr. Grace Ayensu is the weakest contender the party has presented by far.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Mr. Ghartey said he is going to have an uncontested victory come December 7, 2020.

“I will show on December 7 that she is the weakest candidate NDC has presented to run against me. The last candidate NDC presented appeared quite strong. He managed to sweep away 6 polling stations that had been our strongholds all this while. He managed to play the hometown card. But for Dr. Ayensu, I will win even in her polling station.”

Dr. Ayensu has been embarking on community outreaches, but Mr. Ghartey rubbished this saying he is in no way threatened by them.

“My sister is a doctor, she retired recently, I do Medical outreaches with her every time. I have been bringing medical personnel to the constituency every time. And so the outreaches Dr. Ayensu has started doing is nothing extraordinary, “he said.

Dr. Grace Anyensu is a surgeon and a first-time parliamentary aspirant who will be coming against Joe Ghartey who has seen it all for the Essikado-Ketan sea in the upcoming general elections.

This is the fifth time. Joe Ghartey is vying for the position.

The MP first won the Essikado-Ketan seat in 2004, making him the current longest-serving MP in the Western Region.