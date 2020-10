The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News are;

12 presidential candidates cleared to contest 2020 polls

EC explains why it disqualified five presidential aspirants

Odike, Marricke Gane, three others disqualified from contesting Election 2020

EC clears Akua Donkor to contest December 7 election

My government will give okada operators motorcycles on credit – Mahama

NLC secures injunction against strike by universities’ senior staff