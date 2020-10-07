Young Ghanaian talented act, Richmond Anane-Simon, popularly known as Rasyung DeKing in the music world is set to release his second Single titled ‘One Ghana’.

According to him, even though Ghana is seen externally by the global community as a beacon of democracy in Africa and an epitome of unity, internally, it suffers from hazardous ills of ethnocentrism, tribalism, social and political polarization.

“There is the urgent need to register a great sense of patriotism in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians home and abroad on the need to put Ghana first ahead of their tribes, religions and political parties,” he said.

According to Rasyung DeKing, the song is not an election song but its relevance cannot be overemphasized in the electioneering period.

He strongly believes allegiance towards the state may be rekindled as the song catches up with every Ghanaian and any individual having interest in Ghana.

Mr. Anane-Simon, who also doubles as the founder of Rassam Initiative, had earlier released his debut song in April 2020 to help the world recover from the COVID-19 shocks.

His new single promises to be more impactful, insightful and inspiring.