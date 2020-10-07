John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his promise for tertiary students to pay 50% fees in the upcoming 2020/2020 academic year if he wins the 2020 polls.

The NDC flagbearer said the move is to cushion students as part of efforts to support them following the Coronavirus-induced financial challenges.

The promise is also captured in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s 2020 campaign in the Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region today, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Mahama said: “Because of the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges many parents face and self-financing students face, the NDC has decided that tertiary students will pay 50% only of their tuition fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.”

“This is what we call the ‘kyempε’ policy. It is important because many homes and businesses are yet to recover from the shock and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghanaians therefore have every reason to have hope again, and we, the NDC are offering a future to be proud of,” he added.

Group kicks against increase in fees by tertiary institutions

Mahama reiterated the promise due to recent agitations by some tertiary students following increases in their fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A group known as the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) claimed that the University of Ghana and Ghana Institute of Journalism have increased their fees by 5% and 12% respectively for the next academic year.

“The Ghana Institute of Journalism and the University of Ghana are facing a 5% and 12% respective fee increment for the upcoming 2020/2021 academic year with hints of the increment from other tertiary institutions,” the group noted in a statement. It further warned that: “A larger number of students are on the verge of dropping out of school because of such an inconsiderate decision”.



