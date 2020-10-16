Operations on the Takoradi-Sekondi railway will resume next Monday, October 19, 2020, after being halted for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a statement from the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL).

The statement said the decision to resume operations “was after a successful test run conducted by GRCL and a joint test run with Ghana Railway Development Authority, the regulator.”

The line, according to the Railway Company, is “certified”, “comfortable and safe” for passenger use.

The Sekondi to Takoradi railway forms part of the Western railway line.

The Western Rail Line runs from the Takoradi Port to Kumasi with a branch line from Dunkwa to Awaso. It is a total of 339 kilometres.