Victims of Thursday’s floods in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are appealing to the government for immediate assistance.

Heavy rainfall broke the banks of some constructed dams in nearby communities leading to the floods, which submerged hundreds of homes and displaced thousands.

Three communities namely Banawa, Gaagbini, and Dimia are the worst affected areas.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Municipal Assembly could not find accommodation for all the victims, forcing many to pass the night in the open.

“The water entered our community and no single house was spared. All my properties are gone. All I have left are the clothes I have on. I am begging the government to help put up our structures again,” one of the affected victims said.

“We had to manage sleeping in mosquito nets in the open. We have lost our belongings. It has been very difficult for us these few days,” another victim added.

Meanwhile, NADMO wants the distressed residents to evacuate to prevent fatalities.

The North East Regional NADMO Director, John Kwaku Alhassan said: “We identified that majority of them for personal reasons are refusing to evacuate the affected areas. We have pleaded with them, but they seem to be adamant. We need them to evacuate the areas, so we can prevent casualties.”

The Gbani and Dimia communities in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region have been cut off from other communities due to flooding.

The flooding situation in these communities is a result of a dam at Guabuliga overflowing its banks after a downpour on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Houses have been submerged and residents displaced as a result of the situation.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Lucky Aremeyaw Somo, said they are working with the National Disaster and Management Organisation to help the affected residents.

Torrential rains in the northern part of Ghana coupled with spillage from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso in August and September 2020 left farmlands submerged and properties destroyed.