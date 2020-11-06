55-year-old farmer, Solomon Kojo Kusi has been adjudged the 2020 national best farmer at the National Farmers’ Day held at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Mr. Kusi, who is from the Jomoro District of the Western Region received a GHS570,000 cash prize an equivalent of a two-bedroom house.

The national best farmer has been in the agriculture business for the past decade with a current farm strength of 220 workers.

In 2015, he won the best farmer at the district level.

Mr. Kusi is a married man and a father of nine.

Nana Kofi Drobo IV of Wenchi in the Bono Region emerged the first runner-up.

Coming as the second-runner up was Mahmoud Mohammed Awal from Zabzugu in the Northern Region.

The 2020 edition of the National Farmers’ Day which was the 36th of its kind was celebrated under the theme: “Agribusiness Development under COVID-19; Opportunities and Challenges.”

We’ve created vibrant agric sector; Ghana now net exporter of foodstuffs – Akufo-Addo

While speaking at the event, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said his tenure of office, has seen to the creation of a vibrant agricultural sector in Ghana.

“Today, our nation has banished the disgraceful spectre of importing tomatoes and plantain from Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire respectively. We are now a net exporter of food, and our youth are venturing into full-time agriculture,” he added.

What is the Farmers Day about?

The Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognize the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country.

However, in election years, the celebration is moved to the first Friday in November.

The day is set aside to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of the country.