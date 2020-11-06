A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team in the Central Region who is contesting the Agona East seat as an independent candidate, Anthony Nii Adjetey Adjei says he is unperturbed by the Party’s decision to sack all members contesting as independent parliamentary candidates.

The NDC in a statement dated November 3, 2020, revoked the membership of 18 of its members for contesting as independent in the upcoming December 7 polls.

“The National Democratic Congress wishes to bring to the attention of all party members, sympathizers, and the public that members who sought for and obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming parliamentary election as independent candidates have forfeited their membership of the party.”

The leadership of the party asked all affected persons to handover all party properties in their possession to their respective secretariats.

According to Mr. Nii Adjetey Adjei, his decision to contest the Agona East parliamentary as an independent candidate comes after the national executives allowed the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr to go unopposed during the party’s primaries.

In an interview on Voters’ Diary on Citi FM, he said he is not bothered by the party’s decision

“I am even enjoying my peace, I cannot be bothered. It is an association, where you want to belong to is where you belong. I do not live my life for a party. I can’t fight or kill myself for a party.”

The independent candidate said he is confident of winning the seat as the incumbent has done very little for the constituency.

“While you want to serve the people, others are serving their stomachs, seeking after their own interests. Nobody enters a race without analysing their chances. Frankly speaking, my chances are very bright. I am very optimistic of victory,” he said.