The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commenced a four-day working visit to the Ashanti Region to commission and inspect various projects his government has undertaken.

On his first day, he is expected to inspect the Fomena Hospital and also commission a 450-bed capacity Boys Dormitory Block at Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the region would offer him an opportunity to inspect the ongoing construction of the new Edubiase Sports Stadium and also inaugurate the Obuasi Campus of KNUST.

Day 2 of his visit would see him grace a durbar and interact with the Chiefs and people of Foase.

He will also cut the sod for the Boankra Inland Port as well as commission affordable housing units at Asokore Mampong.

On that same day, President Akufo-Addo, will inspect the President J.A Kufuor SHTS and commission a 60-bed capacity hospital at Dabaa.

Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo will commission a 2-storey administration block at Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

On Friday 6th November 2020, the President would attend the Farmers’ day programme at Techiman.

Right after the event, he will inspect ongoing construction of an Abattoir at Kotoku.

He will then address traders at Suame Magazine and end the day by visiting the studios of Angel FM for a one on one interview.

On the final day of his tour, President Akufo-Addo would be in attendance to observe the one week of the late Dr. Kwadwo Nyantakyi at Ahodwo.

At Bekwai, he will commission the new Bekwai Municipal Hospital. He will then inspect the Creative Arts SHS and commission a TVET at Methodist Technical Institute both at Kwadaso.

Later in the day, he will interact with various heads of Churches and Para-Church organizations in the Ashanti at the Power Chapel Worldwide.