A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has taken on the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for insisting that former President John Mahama engaged in wrongdoing in the infamous Airbus bribery scandal.

Mr. Amidu in his corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal gave an update on his investigation on the Airbus scandal and said he is convinced John Mahama was involved in underhand dealings in the Airbus scandal.

The Special Prosecutor, however, said he is holding on with investigations into Mr. Mahama’s alleged involvement in the scandal till after the December 7 general elections.

Amidu cited national security reasons for his decision to hold on with the investigation.

But Edudzi Tamakloe on Eyewitness News said Mr. Amidu had to drag the former President’s name in his risk assessment in order to cover up the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) failed attempt at tackling corruption.

“Today, it has become clear that the Akufo-Addo administration, Akufo-Addo’s appointees have become very corrupt. Corruption has become very pervasive under this administration. And so in order to equalize for the failed Akufo-Addo’s attempt at fighting corruption, he should throw in John Mahama in this.”

He recalled that in the 2016 elections, Mr. Amidu similarly dragged Mr. Mahama’s name in the mud by urging Ghanaians to vote against him.

He emphasized the need for urgent measures to be taken to prevent the Special Prosecutor from unfairly critiquing Mr. Mahama in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

“If you recall, in the 2016 election, then Martin Amidu, citizen vigilante in a video urged this country to vote against John Dramani Mahama. In 2016, we permitted this so-called hounding, mischief-making to go ahead. We are 24 days more to an election. We are not going to allow anybody who needs help to do this.”

Mr. Tamakloe’s comment comes in the wake of Mr. Amidu’s call for President John Mahama to voluntarily submit himself to be interrogated on the Airbus bribery scandal.

Mr. Amidu’s call came after Mr. Mahama had described him as a “coward“ for mentioning him in his corruption risk assessment.