The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has submitted his office’s corruption risk assessment into the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

In his risk assessment, Mr. Amidu argued that the selection of advisors for the deal failed to meet the standards of transparency and accountability.

The document also indicated that several actors that approved the agreement flouted the laid down processes with impunity.

“All the parties to the Mandate Agreement are deemed to have known the law but ignored it with impunity in signing and implementing the Mandate Agreement which is null and void ab initio as violating the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement Authority Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended,” it said.

Mr. Amidu had already conveyed the conclusions and observations of the agreement to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta two weeks ago.

After two weeks of this action, the Special Prosecutor said he deemed it important to inform the public about the conclusion of his constitutional mandate.

Click here to read the document