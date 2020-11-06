We reported earlier that Trump had launched legal action to stop vote counting in several battleground states where his narrow lead is shrinking rapidly.

In Pennsylvania, a federal judge has refused the Trump campaign’s request to have the counting stopped.

Judge Paul Diamond also addressed complaints by the Trump campaign that their observers had not been given equal access to the venue. He said both Republicans and Democrats were now allowed to send 60 representatives each to monitor the count.

“I don’t understand entirely why this couldn’t have been agreed to, absent judicial intervention,” Diamond added.

State officials said Republicans had not been barred from observing the count, but that one Republican representative had earlier been for refusing to stick to social distancing rules.