President Donald Trump’s two sons have rebuked Republicans for failing to back the president as he struggles to win re-election.

Mr. Trump’s eldest son Don Jr accused the party of being “weak”. His brother Eric warned: “Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!”

The spat reflects an emerging rift between Trump’s disciples and the party.

The election still hangs in the balance but Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears to be closing in on victory.

Mr Trump has vowed to mount legal challenges to the vote-counting process after claiming, without evidence, that there is widespread voter fraud.

Senior Republicans such as Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have warned against undermining the democratic process.

But Don Jr, who is thought to have political aspirations of his own, reserved his ire for those who may be eyeing up a presidential run in 2024.

He wrote on Twitter: “The total lack of action from virtually all the ‘2024 GOP [Republican] hopefuls’ is pretty amazing.

“They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight, but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

The tweet was in response to one from Mike Cernovich, a man’s rights activist and Trump supporter, who had criticised the president’s former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley.

She is widely thought to be preparing a White House bid in 2024.

Mr. Trump Jr continued: “Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things.”

His brother, Eric, tweeted: “Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!”