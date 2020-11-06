A number of medical equipment owned by the Cathedral Clinic and Laboratory Health Facility in Accra, were damaged in a fire incident on Thursday night.

The structure was gutted by fire after smoke emanated from the ground floor which houses the laboratory.

According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the fire is not known as they only saw smoke emanating from the health facility around 6 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Speaking to Citi News, the Administrator of the health facility, Gabriel Addo Kyeremeh explained that he thought the fire could be controlled when they got a response from the Ghana National Fire Service but upon reaching the hospital he realized that the fire was bigger than he expected.

He added that some equipment got burnt in the fire along with everything in the pharmacy.

“At the lab, we lost machines for chemistry, haematology, and others to the fire. The whole pharmacy was also engulfed in the fire. The whole building caved in.”