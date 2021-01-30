Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organization, Addapath wellness has donated 5 boxes of carbolic soap each of which contains 72 pieces of soap at the cost of GH₵1500 to Saqafia Islamic Junior High School and Boete primary ‘B’ in the Obuasi Municipal and East District respectively.

The donation according to the Executive Director, Mr. O. J. K Addae is to help promote hand hygiene among school children.

This initiative he said, has been one of the visions of the organization since it was formed two years ago.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the surge in the number of cases motivated them to teach children proper handwashing techniques.

Mr. Addae said, the organization does not have any criteria when selecting the school but rather is their goal to reach every school in Obuasi.

Aside the donation, there was a display of proper handwashing and wearing of nose mask by health experts.

The headmaster and headteacher of Saqafia Islamic JHS and Boete primary ‘B’ Nurudeen Ousman and Mary Ajara Alhassan respectively, expressed their gratitude to the organization for coming to their aid in this era.

Speaking on challenges, Nurudeen Ousman said, the school has been provided with PPE but they rather have to deal with low attendance on the side of the students; a situation he blamed on the absence of the school feeding program in the school irrespective of their academic excellence.

Headteacher Mary Ajara Alhassan called on other organizations to come to their aid in terms of PPEs such as Veronica Buckets and dustbins.

Talking on facilities challenges, she called on Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi Mine to support them with toilet facilities.

The students also thanked Addapath Wellness for the donation and the teachings and promised to be ambassadors of hand hygiene.

About the organization

Addapath wellness is an NGO that focuses more on preventive health care which is a daily routine that prevents illness.