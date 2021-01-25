Academic activities have halted at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Basic School as a strike by the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities continues.

Checks by Citi News at the premises of the KNUST basic school show empty classrooms with no activity ongoing.

The leadership of the KNUST-branch of the Senior Staff Association has directed its members to leave duty posts except for essential services.

Some parents who spoke to Citi News about the development said the situation is worrying.

“This is a big inconvenience to all of us. They said, they announced it last night on our WhatsApp platform, but honestly, I didn’t see it. We live far from campus”, one parent said.

Another retorted that “the situation is very worrying. We have been home for more than 10 months now and school reopens for one week, and then we have to go back home again. I think those who have embarked on the strike have not done anything bad because what they are asking for is very legitimate.”

Meanwhile, KNUST branch Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, George Ansong says members will be forced to withdraw all services if the Government fails to address their concerns.

“We are on strike, so we expect everybody to stay home until we hear something positive and call them. Our Tier 2, market premium and non-basic allowance and the failure of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to invite us for negotiations. Until the government satisfies our demands, we are not going to work. All basic school teachers, administrative and financial staff are staying home except the hospital and security will be working”, he said.

UCC, UG basic schools shut down

Authorities of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University of Ghana have also closed indefinitely all sections of their basic schools.

The closure will affect pupils from the kindergarten level through to the Junior High School level.

In separate statements, the UCC and University of Ghana authorities said the closure was necessitated by the strike embarked upon by the Senior Staff Associations of Universities nationwide.

“We are compelled to defer because the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has asked its membership to suspend all work scheduled until further notice,” the University of Ghana said in a statement.

Strike demands

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana announced a nationwide strike over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.

The Association is also demanding an improved market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the migration of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General payroll system.

It also noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others as issues that needed addressing.

The First Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Mohammed Zakaria has vowed that members of the association will remain at home until their concerns are addressed.

Following a 10-month break, basic schools were set to resume school fully from Friday, January 15, 2021.