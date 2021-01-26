Dr. Christine Amoako Nuamah, a National Democratic Congress stalwart who is also a former Minister and Presidential Advisor has eulogized late former President Jerry John Rawlings describing him as someone who respected his seniors and age.

According to her, Mr. Rawling showed respect to even the common man.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr. Amoako Nuamah noted that the NDC founder cared for Ghana more than himself.

“Rawling was a person who respected age because I was older than him. I really can say he never called me by name. If he wanted to joke, he will call me reverend because I had said a few things about Jesus Christ to him, so he would jokingly call me Reverend or some other name. Normally he would call me madam or some other address.”

“I would watch him react to the late Dr. Mary Grant and again the respect he showed to his senior was really remarkable and if we met with an agency or a group, and we had been called together, he would let us talk and then later sum briefly and say we have said it all.”

Dr. Christine Amoako Nuamah said amongst all the leaders in the Fourth Republic, the late former president walked his talk and frowned on corruption.

“In relation to all our leaders, I think what I really want to take away from him is a concern for the ordinary Ghanaian, the common down man. Many of our leaders talk the talk but do not walk the talk. During his time as president, people had integrity and virtue. The corruption that we saw during the latter part of General Acheampong’s regime including what we are still seeing now was certainly not part of him,” she added.

About Rawlings’ funeral

The burial service of the late President started on Sunday, January 24, 2021, with a requiem mass at the Adabraka Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The body of the first president of Ghana’s 4th Republic is currently lying-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre to afford dignitaries and other heads of state the opportunity to file past.

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, A.S.K. Bagbin and Members of Parliament are to pay their last respects to the late former president.

A number of activities will be held prior to his burial on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.