Democrats accuse Mr Trump of inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol building at a speech before the riot, and are expected to push for a vote to impeach – a formal charge – the president with inciting insurrection.

What have Republicans said?

Ms Cheney, the daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney, vowed to back impeachment, the first time a leader of the president’s own party has done so since Richard Nixon’s time in office.