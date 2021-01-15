Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has held its first draw of the Season of Surprises promotion in Accra.

The Season of Surprises campaign runs till March 2021 and clients will win prizes including 60-second shopping sprees, free fuel and the ultimate prize of a sleek Citreon C5 Aircross from Silver Star Auto.

All clients need to do is download the SC Mobile App from either the Google Playstore or the Appstore and deposit of GHS200. Multiple deposits of GHS200 qualify clients for more chances to win.

The Bank held the first maiden mini draw to reward six clients nationwide. Present at the draw were clients, staff and other stakeholders of the Bank.

Prizes won include free fuel for three clients and a 60-seconds free shopping for three clients at Shoprite respectively.

Standard Chartered Bank has achieved key milestones in its digital transformation agenda, initially by launching the first full digital bank on mobile – SC Mobile app – with enhanced features including full onboarding of new clients in 15 minutes then installing Digital Banking Centres (DBCs) to augment its branch network and give clients access to investment products through its digital banking experience.