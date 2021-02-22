Stakeholders in the migration sector are calling for the abolishment of ‘Kafala’ migrant hiring system practised in many African countries.

The ‘Kafala’ system according to the stakeholders mostly results in human trafficking, human rights violations and some even dying in the process.

The Kafala migrant employment system began in the 1950s when several Middle Eastern countries hire foreign workers to accelerate development.

Most people who are taken from African countries to countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates are not regulated by authorities.

It is in light of this that stakeholders in the migration sector have called for the abolishment of the Kafala system or moved onto the Tadbeer System which is regulated by governments involved.

To this effect, JIFORM and NEKOTECH Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy will be holding the African Migration Summit in Ghana from Thursday 25th to Friday 26th February 2021.

The Summit will see H.E President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Tunji Asaolu, the Nigerian Representative at the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC); Hon. Alpha O. Timbo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon and Dr Azuma Ijoma, the President OIA participating.

Addressing a press briefing ahead of the event, Executive Chairperson of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy, Dr. Ocansey said “We are alarmed by the major negative impact of COVID-19 on African migrants, especially Women Domestic Workers in the Middle East”.

“We plan to appeal to all African leaders and governments as well as African migration activists and stakeholders to attend and contribute meaningfully to the many strategies and keys to migration success to be discussed by our Migration experts at the African Migration Summit to ensure that we, as a continent, quench the tears of African migrants and make a shift together to ensure migration benefits, Africa, to accelerate the achievement of the goals of Africa Agenda 2063”.

Other top personalities listed also as guest speakers are: Gerry Weiner, former Minister for Citizenship and Immigration, Canada; Ms. Susan Gong, former board member of Canada Refugee board and the CEO of Altec Global Incorporation, a foremost immigration consulting firm; Ms. Philomena Gnanapragasan, the Director of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting (AIBD) Malaysia; Dr Ajijola Isaac, the Director of Studies ESCAE University, Benin; Professor Byron Price, the Global Director, Diaspora Innovation Institute- City University, USA; Professor Joseph Teye, Director- Center for Migration Studies, University of Ghana, Legon and H.E. Lillian Sally Addo, Country Head, United Nations Youth Association, Ghana- among others.