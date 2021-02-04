The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) has ranked Access Bank Ghana as the best company in customer service across all industries in Ghana for 2020.

With a score of 89.15%, the Bank has recorded consistent improvement in its performance over the last three years giving credence to its commitment to give customers an experience beyond banking. The Bank in the 2019 report ranked number in the banking industry beating other top tier banks.

The 2020 research and survey collected data from over 3,000 respondents in Accra Kumasi and Takoradi on key metrics such as Trust, Look & Feel, Competence, Professionalism, Ease of Doing Business, Processes and Procedures and Customer-Focused Innovations. The rest are Engagement with Customers, Complaints and Feedback, and Coronavirus Preparedness.

In a brief ceremony to present its findings to stakeholders and the media, the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP) indicated the survey covered ten economic sectors, namely the banking, utilities, insurance, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls, public institutions, online businesses and transportation.

Commenting on the rankings, the Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, indicated that the continuous improvement of the Bank’s customer service demonstrates its commitment to using customer feedback as a critical tool for business growth and further shows its measures put in place for service delivery are yielding desired customer results.

He said: “Customer service is engrained in our business operations and we believe the journey towards achieving our vision of a leading retail bank in Ghana must have the strong backbone of customer service. We continue to review our processes to ensure we deliver best-in-class customer experience to our wide customer base as part of our commitment towards building a sustainable business franchise in Ghana”.

The GCSI is a yearly report which provides an insight into the state of customer service in Ghana. GCSI uses a 3-component approach; research, traditional surveys (face to face, telephone and written questionnaires) and online surveys as a basis to measure the performance of businesses vis-à-vis their customer relations.

The Index determines the “degree of satisfaction” of customers who patronize the services of companies – both private and public.