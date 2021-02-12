The ongoing exercise to elect a regional representative for the Council of State has been fraught with disagreements and confusion in the Ashanti Region.

Agents for the candidates are protesting against some delegates who are taking photographs of their ballots.

The Electoral Commission officers who are supervising the process were not happy about the actions of some of the delegates.

The Regional Director of the Commission called on them to refrain from taking photos of the ballots.

The development nearly marred the process as some delegates exchanged words with the agents in disagreement.

Eight candidates are vying for the Council of State position in the Ashanti Region.

Two candidates stepped down before the start of the polls.

It took the intervention of armed police officers to restore calm