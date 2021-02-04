The District Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District, Maurice Jonas Woode has presented 200 metal dual desks and other learning materials to schools within the district.

The presentation became necessary after the DCE met stakeholders in the education sector to deliberate on how best to create an atmosphere that will enhance teaching and learning in schools in the area.

The DCE who handed over the desks to the District Education Directorate said he continuously supports stakeholders to contribute to Government’s pledge to improve quality of education in schools across the country.

According to him, the presentation will also go a long way to help enforce the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing in the schools since the gesture will ease congestion in the classrooms.

“Today’s presentation of desks to schools in Akrofuom District will not be the last because improving the quality of education within this area is something that is so dear to my heart and such gestures will go a long way to achieve this purpose”, he said

The beneficiary schools included; Akrofuom M/A, Akrofuom R/C, and Okyerekrom M/A primary schools as well as Harvard Junior High School(JHS).

Mr Jonas Woode indicated that some schools in the area lacked basic logistics- a situation which affect teaching and learning. He has therefore pledged to work closely with stakeholders to address the challenges.

The DCE later toured Takyikrom D/A, Adomnyame D/A, Manukrom D/A, Ampunyase R/A, Ampunyase Nkwanta D/A, Fenaso Nkwanta D/A, Kwanto D/A, and Adukroba D/A Primary schools where he interacted with children who are been admitted in school for the first time.

He also used the gesture to present uniforms, school bags, nose masks, sanitisers and other learning materials to them.

He also used the tour to embark on a fact-finding mission to know the state of teachers who were recently posted to schools in the area by the Government.

Akrofuom Director of the Ghana Education Service(GES), George Adu Abrokwah thanked the DCE for the gesture and lauded the pledge to improve the quality of education in the area.

The District Director of Ghana Health Service(GHS) John Baffoe Yeboah who was also part of the team used the opportunity to advise teachers and students on continuous adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Other members of the team included; District Coordinating Director, the Information Officer and some staff members of the Assembly.