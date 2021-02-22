A Rwandan opposition politician living in exile in South Africa has been shot dead.

Reports say Seif Bamporiki was killed while delivering furniture to a client on Sunday afternoon in Cape Town. It is not clear whether the murder was politically motivated.

The assailants took mobile phones and wallets before they fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Mr Bamporiki was the coordinator of the Rwanda National Congress.

Party spokesman, Etienne Mutabazi, told the BBC that a client had made contact with Mr Bamporiki – who runs a bed shop – asking if he had a bed to sell.

The client then asked for the bed to be delivered in Nyanga township and drove with Mr Bamporiki and his associate to the area where the bed was supposed to have been delivered.

The details of what happened thereafter are yet to be confirmed, but Mr Bamporiki was killed by a single shot fired through the window of the vehicle.

Nyanga township is known to be one of the most dangerous townships in South Africa. At some point it had the highest murder rate per annum.