The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he is ready to take COVID-19 vaccine jab publicly during his turn.

He has thus urged all Ghanaians to also take the vaccine when it arrives.

“As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccine when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab.”

“I urge all my constituents and other compatriots to do same.”

Meanwhile, he also urged Ghanaians to believe in the nation’s scientists to do more for the country.

“Let us all do our best to boldly confront vaccine hesitancy. It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists.”

Ghana is expected to take delivery of its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines later this week.

Ghana has approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use in Ghana.

But there has been some scepticism from the population on the approved vaccines.

While some are open to receiving the vaccine jabs, others are against it amid concerns over disinformation and misinformation.

The vaccination target is 20 million persons.

The Minister-Designate for Information, Oppong Nkrumah earlier said there will also be public sensitisation campaigns by the Local Government Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education and Information Services Department to educate the public on the vaccination.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions will receive priority in the rollout because of the prevalence of infection in these areas, according to the Ghana Health Service.