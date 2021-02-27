The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has said Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) activities remain illegitimate in Ghana.

As a result, the Police as law enforcers would continue to apply Ghana’s laws on such issues.

Mr. Boanuh maintains that until the constitution acknowledges LGBTQI, his outfit would not condone the activities of LGBTQI persons in the country.

The police chief gave the caution at the commissioning of a 100-seater capacity conference hall for the Police in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

“Currently, there are some laws on LGBT in Ghana. We in the police will enforce the law as far as the limits of the laws are concerned. Therefore, as long as those laws remain in our statute books, we are going to enforce them. If the people of Ghana by way decide that they are going to legitimize it and is taken off from our books, we are okay with it. But until that is done, we will ensure that the laws are complied with”, he said.

The recent opening and subsequent closure of an LGBTQI office in Ashongman in Accra generated public conversations.

While some say the practice when allowed will serve interests that are abhorrent to the culture and values of the Ghanaian people, others have insisted that the rights of LGBTQIs must be protected like anyone else.

Many religious bodies, Parliamentarians, Ministers-Designates, human right advocates, supporters of the movement and other relevant stakeholders, in particular, have all waded into the debate for the legalization or criminalization of homosexuality in Ghana.

But the IGP has advised that while at it, people must not to take the laws of the country for granted as the police would not spare anyone who flouts the law saying “let us not take the laws into our own hands”.

“The whole point I am making is that we should not take the laws into our hands. Whatever may happen, we should leave the security agencies to use the applicable laws to deal with the situation,” he added.