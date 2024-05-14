Sammi Awuku, a campaign aide to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has affirmed that the government will not cancel the allowances for nursing and teacher trainees, despite facing financial challenges.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), acknowledged the financial constraints the government is grappling with but emphasised the significance of these allowances in bolstering the education and training of nurses and teachers.

This statement comes in the wake of complaints from some trainee nurses who reported that they were yet to receive their allowances.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Monday, Mr Awuku assured that the allowances would be maintained, even under the leadership of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should he become president.

He also indicated that the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme would continue.

Awuku further revealed that the government was making efforts to pay its arrears for these trainee nurses.

“In the face of the extreme challenge that we face, this government is still determined that the nursing training allowance that was restored will stay. The teacher trainee allowance that was restored will stay and stay even in the Bawumia government.”

“The free SHS will stay. I think it is a couple of months or so that we are in arrears and I can confidently say that just as the Vice President also indicated together with the Ministry of Finance we are making sure that these candidates, these young adults get to be paid their full benefits before they say goodbye to school,” he stated.

