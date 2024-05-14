The Regional Police Command has taken notice of the upcoming vigil against erratic power supply, locally known as ‘dumsor’, led by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson officially notified the Ghana Police Service of the upcoming protest in a statement shared on May 9.

The statement outlined plans for the vigil, scheduled to take place at Revolution Square on May 25, commencing at 8:30 am and concluding at midnight.

Expressing frustration over the unacceptable power supply situation, the statement noted the intention to provide evidence of the debilitating effects of ‘dumsor’ to the president.

This initiative follows a call to action from the celebrated actress, urging Ghanaians to join her in a campaign against the recent erratic power cuts.

In response to a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on May 9, the Regional Commander has extended an invitation to the conveners, including Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto, for a meeting.

The meeting to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 1400 hours aims to discuss the modalities of the intended demonstration.

The meeting is also to address concerns and establish guidelines for the intended demonstration, which seeks to raise awareness about the adverse effects of the ongoing power supply challenges in Ghana.

