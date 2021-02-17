Former President John Mahama has caused his lawyers to apply for review of the Supreme Court ruling in respect of the decision against Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, testifying in the ongoing election petition case.

The court after the submission by lawyers for the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo, ruled last Thursday that Mrs. Jean Mensa could not be compelled to testify in the matter.

This ruling was against strong prayers by former President Mahama’s lawyers who argued that the EC Chair, had a duty to testify to her role as a public officer in the December presidential poll where she served as the returning officer.

In the 32-page application with affidavit and exhibits, Mr. Mahama said the Supreme Court erred in law when it affirmed the decision of the respondents not to present witnesses in the matter.

This, according to Mr. Mahama occasioned a miscarriage of justice.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama has prayed the Supreme Court to suspend hearings on the substantive election petition matter until his application for review of the Court’s last Thursday ruling is heard and ruled upon.

The Court earlier directed all parties in the hearing to file their closing addresses by tomorrow and for the Court to hear them on Friday.

But in a 49-page application for stay of proceeding, Mr. Mahama says his case would be caused irreparable damage if the court goes ahead to receive and hear the closing addresses while his application for review is still pending.