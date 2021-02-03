The legal teams of the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Nana Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition have described as misconceived the application for inspection of documents by the petitioner, John Mahama.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata argued in court that his client is entitled to inspect the documents of the EC due to the difference in the number of total valid votes cast and other results in the declared results.

But counsels of the respondents argued that the timing of the application and the failure of the petitioner to produce documents and evidence of his own denies him the right to the application.

President Akufo-Addo’s lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw also said the application was an attempt to shift the burden of proof to the Electoral Commission.

He also said the petitioner had all the copies of the documents he was asking for.

The documents Mr. Mahama wishes to inspect include the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.

The petitioner had prior to this sent in two requests to the Supreme Court for the Commission to admit to certain facts, and for Mr. Mahama to inspect the said documents.

The Supreme Court, however, did not accede to the requests prompting the present application.

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Mr. Tsikata told the court that the determination of this application will inform their next move in relation to calling any more witnesses or not.