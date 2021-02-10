The Minority in Parliament is demanding crime statistics from the Ghana Police Service for the past three years.

According to the Minority, the service failed to furnish the public with crime numbers and trends over the period.

As part of its duties, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service collates and publishes annual crime figures.

These include armed robbery, rape, fraud, murder among others.

The Ghana Police Service is not known to make data on criminal activity in Ghana public.

But speaking to Citi News, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the failure on the part of the police to provide the data has adversely affected public policy and planning.

For the Ghana Police service, since 2017/2018, we have not seen that happen [the release of crime data].”

“For crime statistics we need it. What is the level of crime in Ghana; armed robber, rape, incest, all that. It guides us as a country on how to deal with matters of recidivism and others,” the Minority leader said.

The fatal attack on an ambulance unit at Aseseeso in the Eastern Region has renewed concerns about security in Ghana.

One personnel of the Ambulance Service was killed in the incident, with another sexually assaulted.

Last year, incidents like the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford, also sparked similar concerns.