President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made his appointments to the Council of State for his second term.

The President named 11 persons including the immediate past Chair of the Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe, to form part of the composition of the Council according to a release from the Jubilee House.

The full members are:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The composition of the Council will be completed with the election, due to be held on 12th February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).

What does the Council of state do?

The Council of State is to among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,” Article 89 of the Constitution states.

It is required to meet at least four times a year.

Regional elections

Already, the Electoral Commission (EC) has opened nominations as part of processes for electing regional representatives to the Council of State.

The Commission in a statement indicated that qualified persons who intend to contest in the said elections should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Regional Director of their respective Regions from Monday, February 1, 2021, to Thursday, February 4, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

“Every Nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and supported by twenty (20) registered voters in the Region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon.”

“Copies of the nomination forms may be downloaded free of charge from the Electoral Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) and completed in triplicate,” it noted.

The Elections will be held in all Regional Capitals on Friday, February 12, 2021.