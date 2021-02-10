Immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.

Making the announcement to the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction in Apostle Opoku Onyinah and said he is a worthy replacement for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

In his acceptance remarks, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as trustees, and his personal gratitude for the honour done him by the President.

He also expressed the hope that, collectively, he and his team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah is also the founding Rector of Pentecost University College and later became its Chancellor.

At the National level, he is currently the President of the Bible Society of Ghana and has previously served as the Chairman, Ghana Evangelism Committee (GEC); President, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC); and member, National Peace Council.

At the international level, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah serves as Member, Christian Unity Commission of the Pentecostal World Fellowship; Co-chair, Africa Pentecostal Mission Fellowship; Co-chair, Empowered21 Global Scholars Consultation; Member, Lutheran and Pentecostal International Dialogue; Member, Catholic-Pentecostal International Dialogue, the Seventh Phase; and Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Pentecostal Theology.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a leading Pentecostal Theologian, is also an Associate Professor at the Pentecost University and has a PhD in Theology from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

The National Cathedral

The interdenominational Christian Cathedral, when completed, will have a 5,000 seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum, among others.

The monument is expected to be put up within the next five years.