Some elders at the Osu Palace, in Accra, have expressed their displeasure at the media’s announcement of the demise of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, President of the Osu Traditional Council.

“Where on earth in our traditional setting does a stranger bypass a child’s parents and announces his/her death?” an elder at the palace asked in displeasure.

A trio of elders who granted the Ghana News Agency (GNA) an interview, on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Accra, however, declined to disclose their names and also deny or confirm the information, as reported by the media.

They stated that the Dzasetse, the head of the kingmakers, would in the course of the week, hold a press conference on the issue.

With reference to traditional knowledge, they explained that the King may have been invited by his ancestors or forebears for an expedition to the spiritual realms or been invited to stay with them.

“When he does not return after some time – three or more days – that would mean that, he has been invited to stay, and then an announcement could be made,” one of the elders said.

They were, however, not the right persons, they said, to make that announcement, but rather the Dzasetse, who was regarded customarily as the father of the king.

Residents in different parts of the ancient city demonstrated varied reactions when the GNA sought to interview them about the issue.

Some said they had not yet heard of the passing of the man, who was also the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

“Which of the kings? Old Road or New Road,” was often asked as some explained that there were two heirs to the stool, and wondered which of the occupants had breathed his last.

When the Agency indicated that it was in the news that Nii Dowuona had passed on, one respondent, at the Ataa Adjetey area, pointing toward the Accra Sports Stadium said, ”you may go there and ask.”

One lady, who said, she had heard the news added: “There’s time for everyone to die.”

Born Michael Okwei Dowuona-Owoo, on November 7, 1963, in Accra, he was enstooled in 2007 as the Paramount Chief of Osu.

He was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and granted another term to serve in 2020.

Reports say he was suddenly taken ill and passed on in the late hours of Friday, February 5, 2021.