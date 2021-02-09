The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), is urging all schools to report to it or the Ghana Health Service when a case of COVID-19 is recorded on their school premises.

Read the full statement below;

Report recorded cases of COVID-19 in your schools – NaSIA to public, private pre-tertiary schools

Reports reaching the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), formerly the National Inspectorate Board (NIB), indicate that some schools that have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 have refused to disclose the information either to the relevant authorities and parents. These reports have been received from mostly concerned parents and members of the general public.

We are by this press release, strongly urging all schools to adopt an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating our common enemy-The Coronavirus and commit to transparency and full disclosure when a case of COVID-19 is recorded on their school premises.

We also wish to remind all schools that our Team of Inspectors are currently conducting COVID-19 Compliance Inspections in schools nationwide and we count on the cooperation of School Leadership to ensure full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

As the country continues to record COVID-19 cases, NaSIA remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all learners and staff. We, therefore, urge schools to put all the necessary measures in place to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and report to Ghana Health Service and NaSIA immediately when a case is recorded. Parents are also advised not to send their wards to school when they are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and alert the School Authority immediately when a member of the family tests positive.

For further enquiries, please contact NaSIA via email on [email protected] or via phone on 0302907589/0545732688/0559186382/ 0549137015.

Yours Sincerely,

Hilda Ampadu, phd

Inspector-General of Schools