The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has directed persons in possession of pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana to return these foods to the importer [Doggie Dog World Enterprise] or all FDA offices.

According to the FDA, these brands of pet food have been recalled in the USA as a result of contamination that has killed a couple of animals.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) wishes to inform the general public about the recall of various brands of Pet Foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana in the United States of America. This recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin contamination which has caused the death of seventy (70) dogs and other illnesses in another eighty (80),” a statement from the FDA explained.

“The Pet Foods being recalled have the following information on the packaging: expiry dates on or before 9th July 2022 with facility number 05 found at the end of the Date Code i.e., EXP:03/03/05 or 03 Mar/22/05, Registration OK-PFO-0005 • Batch Numbers:17/10/21105/L3 and 12/11/21/05/L2.”

The statement further noted that “the Pet food variants contaminated by the aflatoxin are as follows: Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet food, Sportstrail Pet Food, Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods”.

