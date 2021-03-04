The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says a heavy rainstorm is expected in most parts of Ghana’s coastal regions between 4pm and 8pm today Thursday March 4, 2021.

The weather warning, issued at 3.30pm says the probability of the occurrence is 70%.

“Heavy to moderate rainstorms are expected to affect parts of Eastern, Volta, Greater Accra and Central region,” the warning read.

Ashanti and Western regions are also expected to be affected.

“Few areas over Ashanti and Western regions are also expected to be affected by the storm. The storm is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning flashes between 4pm and 8pm,” the statement said.