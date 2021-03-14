The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah has defended the government’s decision to introduce new taxes.

According to him, the taxes are needed to support the reliefs the government is giving to Ghanaians.

Government is seeking to introduce four new levies and increase some existing ones this year.

Some of the levies in include the COVID-19 health levy, and the financial sector clean-up levy.

The caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu during the presentation of the 2021 budget in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021 announced the taxes proposed by the government.

The decision has generated mixed reactions with many Ghanaians saying it it will worsen their burden.

The Minority in Parliament has already indicated its decision to reject them.

But Nhyiaeso MP, speaking on Citi FM/TV’s weekend current affairs, The Big Issue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, said the taxes are for the betterment of the nation as a whole.

Dr. Amoah added that without the taxes, the stimulus packages listed in the budget cannot be provided.

“…it’s not only about the taxes the government is trying to introduce but also putting in place measures to alleviate and mitigate hardships on Ghanaians. For instance, the GHS100 million rent policy and the GhanaCARES and all others are to help make Ghanaians better and not worse off.”

He therefore urged Ghanaians to support the government in the management of the country.