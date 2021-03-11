A 22-year-old Indian national called Jassy Singh, has been granted bail by a Circuit Court in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region after he was arrested for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The accused was arrested by police in Bekwai after the mother of the victim claimed he sexually assaulted and impregnated her daughter.

According to the prosecutor in the case, the accused lured the 15-year-old and had sex with her.

The accused pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

A medical report prepared by the police is yet to be endorsed as prosecutors say the victim who is three months pregnant and her mother, Adwoa Mansa are not cooperating with the police in their investigations.

The accused, who works at a mining company in the area has been granted a GHS 20,000 bail with two sureties to reappear in court on March 31, 2021.

Counsel for the accused person, Samuel Aryeh Agyei who spoke after proceedings maintains his client is innocent.

“The cooperation of the victim is important, she must be able to make a case. The victim and her parents seem unwilling to continue the case. This is evident that there is no case. But the prosecution keeps dragging the matter. We cannot rely on the police,” he said.