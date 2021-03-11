The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh says the Akufo-Addo administration has been loyal to the youth of Ghana following the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at bettering the lives of young people.

Sylvester Tetteh said youth-centered programmes such as the presidential pitch which gives start-up capitals to young people in business are clear examples of the NPP’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Taking his turn on the debate on the President’s State of the Nation address to Parliament on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the former CEO of the National Youth Authority said: “Mr. Speaker, across the country, the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo has constructed youth development centres to unearth the skills and talents of young people. My friends on the other side can go and find out”.

He added that “the President has over the years given start-up capitals to young people to start their own businesses. Through the presidential pitch events, government is building entrepreneurs who will take over this country in future”.

On the agriculture front, Sylvester Tetteh said, through initiatives like planting for food and jobs, rearing for food and jobs, young people have entered into farming as a source of employment.

“Mr. Speaker l know a number of young people who are now farmers and benefitting a lot from it. All these became possible through the visionary leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo when he introduced the planting for food and jobs initiative”.

He encouraged young people to continue to have hope in the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo to do more for the country’s youth.