Former President, John Dramani Mahama who was contesting the validity of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of the 2020 presidential election is expected to later today speak on the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict dismissing his case.

The petitioner’s speech is scheduled for 5:00 pm at his office in Cantonments, Accra.

One of Mr. Mahama’s spokespersons in the just ended case, Abrahma Amaliba made this known shortly after the apex court’s judgement on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He said, unlike the usual post-proceedings press conferences, today’s address will be presented personally by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the polls.

“We just heard the judgement of the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, we are not able to address you now. We shall however address you through our flagbearer at 5 pm at his office,” Amaliba announced.

Three months after the trial, the Supreme on Thursday, March 4, 2021, ruled that the petition as filed by John Mahama was without merit.

Chair of the seven-member panel, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah dismissed the petition.