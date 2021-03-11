President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s list of regional ministers-designate has been approved by Parliament.

All nominees were recommended for approval by consensus in the third report of the Appointments Committee.

This completes the prior approval constitutional processes required for all the President’s ministerial nominees.

Some ministerial nominees who were vetted by the Appointments Committee were earlier also approved by Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) side on the committee had earlier flagged five nominees, Godfred Dame, John Peter Amewu, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Kwasi Amoako Atta and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu due to various challenges they had with their nomination, but the committee cleared all five nominees and recommended them for approval by consensus after meeting the said nominees behind closed doors.

The only sectoral minister nominee yet to be vetted is Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister-designate for Finance.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee last month but was unable to do so due to health reasons.

Below is the list of the regional ministers-designate approved by Parliament: