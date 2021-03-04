The National Democratic Congress Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised the NDC caucus in Parliament following the controversial approval of some minister-nominees.

In comments on Facebook, Mr. Gyamfi described the handling of the minister-nominees as a betrayal.

His remarks singled out the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and even the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

“The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he added.

Mr. Gyamfi however said the NDC will not be perturbed by the outcomes of the debate on the ministerial nominees.

“Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we, can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday”- Our day of self-inflicted shame.”

He further suggested that he was in favour of changes in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament.

Mr. Gyamfi feels the leadership of the NDC caucus “have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.”

Thirteen of the ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo were approved by Parliament.

Three of the approvals; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information; Hawa Koomson, minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, were done via secret vote because of a lack of consensus.

Mavis Hawa Kooomson got approved by 161 YES votes to 104 NO votes, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah got approved by 155 YES votes to 110 NO votes and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got approved by 143 YES votes to 121 NO votes.

The NDC was opposed to their approval and expressed reservations with other nominees.

Some NDC supporters are now upset with their MPs in Parliament because they backed some of the controversial nominees.