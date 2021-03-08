A new round of protests has been planned in Senegal from Monday as opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, is expected to make a court appearance in the capital, Dakar, following his arrest last week.
Mr Sonko is set to face questions about a rape charge, which he says is politically motivated.
The arrest of the opposition leader sparked days of unrest. Five people, including a schoolboy, died during the demonstrations.
It’s the worst violence for years in Senegal, a stable country in a volatile region.
Opposition supporters set fire to cars, looted shops and hurled stones at police during the anti-government protests, which have also highlighted grievances over falling living standards during the pandemic.
Schools have been ordered shut for a week.