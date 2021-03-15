The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has urged the Telecom and IT Professionals Union to consider dialogue instead of striking over a pay dispute.

“While the Chamber acknowledges and respects the right of TIP to negotiate for favourable conditions of services, the body is appealing to the union to continue to pursue their demands through negotiation and arbitration,” it said in a statement.

It assured that the industry was “working with all partners to ensure a speedy resolution of the challenge to minimize any disruptions in telecom services as this is important for the industry.”

The Chamber added that it remained committed to the “provision of reliable telecoms services to its customers”.

The Telecom and IT Professionals Union began the strike today in protest of poor conditions of service.

The union said salary negotiations with the management of the four subcontractors who have been engaged by Huawei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone.

The four subcontractors in question are Linfra Ghana Limited, MP Infrastructure Ghana Limited, Reime Ghana Limited and Reliance Personal Services.

Find below the full statement